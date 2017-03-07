Your New TV Obsession Debuts This Week
Tune in on March 8 to meet Clint and Kelly Harp, Waco's new design stars.
If you're a fan of both Waco, Texas, and design shows, it's your lucky day. Prepare yourself, because there is a pilot debuting this week that checks all of your TV-loving boxes. A charming husband-and-wife duo? Check. Woodworking and furniture? Check. Interior design? Check. Waco, Texas? Double check. We can't wait—and luckily, we don't have to, because Wood Work, the brand-new pilot from the DIY Network, debuts on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Put it on your calendar—you don't want to miss this one!
Wood Work will follow the adventures of Clint and Kelly Harp of Harp Design Co. Sound familiar? You may recognize Clint and Kelly from their appearances on HGTV's Fixer Upper. On the show, we have seen glimpses of the fantastic pieces that Clint builds for our other favorite Waco duo, Chip and Joanna Gaines. We can't wait to see more of the Harps' projects; the pilot promises to share the ins and outs of their woodworking, design, and business adventures.
The title of the show's pilot is "So Many Tables, So Little Time," and will follow Clint, Kelly, and Harp Design Co. as they navigate competing deadlines and the woodworking needs of the Waco community. In the pilot, tables are needed for the opening nights of both a wedding venue and a Waco-area distillery's tasting room. The synopsis reads, "With so much to do in such a short time, will the team be able to get everything done with the old soul and craftsmanship they apply to everything they do? If not, there may just be countless angry brides and whiskey drinkers at their doorstep!" We're already cheering for the Harps and looking forward to the pilot of Wood Work on the DIY Network. (You can also find more info in Kelly and Clint's recent Facebook Live Q&A.)
We're tuning in! Are you?
