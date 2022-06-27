Classic Dance Songs Southerners Will Always Love

Some would say that dancing is at the heart of social life in towns across the South. From doing the Carolina Shag at the town dance hall to two-stepping at the local honky tonk, Southerners love any gathering that allows them to cut a rug on the dance floor. Of course, to dance the night away, you need the right tunes on hand.

While there are plenty of songs to choose from when picking a tune for dancing, we believe that these timeless tracks could inspire any Southerner to take a spin around the dance floor. They're the kind of songs that will have your foot tapping without you even realizing it as soon as they start playing through the speakers. In addition to inspiring you to break out your dancing shoes, these classic songs will probably also bring back fond memories you've made in the past.

Classic Southern Dance Songs

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn

Nothing embodies honky tonk life quite like this 90s hit. Though the song was originally created by Asleep at the Wheel, this version by Brooks and Dunn became an immediate classic for those who love to boogie.

"Forever and Ever, Amen" by Randy Travis

Many songs can suit the versatile Texas two-step but this Billboard chart-topping single from 1987 is still a winner. This track beautifully expresses the wonder of unconditional love, but it's also got the perfect rhythm for dancing.

"Hey Good Lookin'" by The Mavericks

This catchy Hank Williams cover shows the country classic in a new light, setting beloved lyrics to a modern beat that's sure to have you slipping your dance shoes on!

"Honky Tonk Heroes'" by Waylon Jennings

The title track of an album that helped define the outlaw sub-genre of country music, Waylon Jennings' 1970s anthem will practically beckon you to join the fun on the dance floor.

"Callin' Baton Rouge" by The Oak Ridge Boys

Though the Garth Brooks cover put this song on the map nationally, the original 1978 version has an unmistakable bluegrass twang that makes it the perfect fit for dancing the two-step.

"Watermelon Crawl" by Tracey Byrd

With a charming story at its heart, it's little wonder that this song has been a Southern classic for decades. This track playfully describes a rural county mayor asking people to dance instead of drink and drive at a Georgia watermelon festival. When this song rings out across the honky tonk, everyone swarms to the dance floor!

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" by Shania Twain

This song is for the Southern gals with the prerogative to have a little fun! Shania Twain always knows how to uplift the spirit and get feet moving with her pop-country hits and this celebration of womanhood is no exception.