20 Classic Movies To Watch on HBO Max

Revisit these essential films from the early days of filmmaking.

For your next movie night, find a cozy spot on the couch and queue up a classic film. HBO Max has a huge selection of movies that will appeal to movie buffs and amateur silver-screen historians alike. From early musicals like Singin' in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz to mysteries and crime classics like North by Northwest and The Maltese Falcon, there's a film here for every interest. Revisit an old favorite or discover something new in the digital movie offerings available to stream now from your go-to devices. You can find more information and browse all the titles at hbomax.com.

1. 42nd Street

The drama onstage and behind the scenes of a Broadway musical being mounted during the Great Depression are the subjects of this 1933 musical film.

2. 8 ½

It's the Federico Fellini classic that launched a thousand references, which you can trace in contemporary film across the genres.

3. An American in Paris

The music of George and Ira Gershwin scores this film, which finds Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron dancing through the City of Lights.

4. A Streetcar Named Desire

Many of Tennessee Williams's plays were adapted for the screen, and this 1951 film adaptation directed by Elia Kazan is one of the best loved.

5. Beauty and the Beast

One of the earlier films you'll find on HBO Max, this 1946 French film—also known as La Belle et la Bête—tells the classic story in an unforgettable way.

6. Breathless

This 1960 film is directed by Jean-Luc Godard and stars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg in one of the earliest examples of French New Wave cinema.

7. Camelot

Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave star in this adaptation of the Broadway musical about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

8. Casablanca

A film that needs little introduction, this film stars Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart as lost loves in World War II-era North Africa.

9. Citizen Kane

Orson Welles's immortal classic, Citizen Kane, tells the story of a publishing tycoon played by writer-director Welles.

10. City Lights

This 1931 film stars Charlie Chaplin as the Little Tramp, his most iconic character, alongside Virginia Cherrill, the flower seller he falls in love with.

11. Cléo From 5 to 7

Agnes Varda wrote and directed this film about a singer who wanders the city of Paris as she waits to receive the results of a medical test.

12. Late Autumn

This 1960 Japanese film is directed by Yasujirō Ozu and adapted from a story about a mother and daughter by Ton Satomi.

13. Late Spring

This story, a 1949 film also directed by Yasujirō Ozu, centers on a family struggling to negotiate marriage, loyalty, and loneliness.

14. Meet Me in St. Louis

Judy Garland stars in this 1944 musical film that includes such songs as "The Trolley Song" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

15. North by Northwest

Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller is an engrossing case of mistaken identity starring Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint.

16. The 39 Steps

This British thriller was released in 1935. It's directed by Alfred Hitchcock and adapted from a serialized adventure novel by the Scottish writer John Buchan.

17. The Maltese Falcon

In this crime classic, Humphrey Bogart stars as detective Sam Spade, who finds himself in the midst of a mystery that may just prove dangerous.

18. The Philadelphia Story

Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart star in this 1940 film based on a Broadway play of the same name.

19. The Wizard of Oz

Judy Garland stars as Dorothy, a Kansas girl transported to the magical land of Oz, in this 1939 classic.

20. Singin' in the Rain

Filled with the popular songs you know and love, this 1952 musical romp stars Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds as actors navigating the advent of sound in the movie business.

