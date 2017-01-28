Classic Children's Book Quotes Every Adult Needs to Hear Again…and Again

We could all use some reminders, y'all.

We all remember a lot of things from childhood like our first home, first friend, first school dance, first kiss. We recall family vacations, the smell of our grandmother's perfume, and the advice our mamas gave us. We also remember the books we read at bedtime: we can see their unforgettable cover images and we can hear the words that our mothers and fathers read to us–night after night. We remember them because they still ring true, and because it is so easy to forget that we really can believe as many as six impossible things before breakfast.

"I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship." —Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

"The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it." —J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

"It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." —Antoine de Saint-Exupery, The Little Prince

"How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live ‘em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give ‘em." —Shel Silverstein, A Light in The Attic

"You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing." —E.B. White, Charlotte's Web

"‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."—A. A. Milne, The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

"I don't understand it any more than you do, but one thing I've learned is that you don't have to understand things for them to be." —Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time

"Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don't matter at all, because once you are Real you can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand." —Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit

"Sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." –Lewis Carol, Through the Looking Glass

"Once there was a tree…and she loved a little boy." –Shel Silverstein, The Giving Tree

"You're mad, bonkers, completely off your head. But I'll tell you a secret. All the best people are." – Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

"If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart… I'll always be with you." – A.A. Milne, The House at Pooh Corner

"Don't you know that everybody's got a Fairyland of their own?" – P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins

"We all can dance," he said, "if we find the music that we love." – Giles Andreae, Giraffes Can't Dance

"UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." –Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

"And so for a time it looked as if all the adventures were coming to an end; but that was not to be." –C.S. Lewis, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

"I love you right up to the moon–and back." –Sam McBratney, Guess How Much I Love You