Christa Cotton Is Revolutionizing At-Home Cocktails

As a child, Christa Cotton soaked up her parents' entrepreneurial experiences like some kids do fairy tales. "Other people said, 'I'm going to be a police officer,' " recalls Christa, CEO of the cocktail brand El Guapo. "I always wanted to be like my dad." In college, she worked in the family business and realized that her true dream was to strike out on her own. She moved to New Orleans and, after years in advertising, decided to take the plunge. In 2017, she bought the El Guapo trademark from a local bartender and began developing her line of bitters, syrups, and mixers. Two years in, she struck gold: a 24-store deal with Costco. But then the pandemic hit, bumping her product from shelves, and Christa began studying bankruptcy websites. Almost simultaneously, her own website unexpectedly took off. As restaurants shuttered, the home bar made a comeback and El Guapo sales skyrocketed. Christa's business is now a success, and she's set to open the country's first bitters brewery. Here, the cocktail queen talks life in the Crescent City.

Where I Find Inspiration For El Guapo

"We try to stick with flavors that speak to this region. I am influenced by South Georgia, where I grew up, and also by New Orleans. We make an orgeat [syrup] with pecans and create bitters made with chicory coffee from one of our purveyors here in town. More often than not, the ingredients we gravitate toward and experiment with originated in the South."

How I Welcome Guests

"My house drink depends on the season. I love a rose cordial, which is a product we make, with Champagne or nonalcoholic sparkling grape juice. I believe it's thoughtful to have options for people who choose to abstain from alcohol for myriad reasons. Having an inclusive bar is the next big thing in the cocktail world."

Our Date-Night Spots

"So many of the restaurants here are our clients. My partner, Brian, and I are like Switzerland and support everyone. Plus, all of the food is delicious. If a place is not good in New Orleans, it doesn't stay open very long. When we want to spend some quiet time in a restaurant, we'll book a tasting menu. We've gotten to be close to the team behind Saint-Germain in the Bywater [neighborhood]. We also love Lengua Madre, which features modern Mexican flavors in the Lower Garden District."

My Sentimental Kitchen Essential

"I keep a cookbook called A Standing Invitation to Gracious Southern Living (which was put together by the Dawson United Methodist Women in Georgia) on my counter. It has my grandmother's notes. All of the handwritten recipes I took to college are in there. If we're in New Orleans for a holiday, we try to cook out of this book because it reminds me of home."

A Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

"My grandmother had some signature recipes, like the pineapple casserole that's very popular in the South. Brian's family is from Illinois; they do the same thing but substitute broccoli for the pineapple. When I heard that, I was horrified. But one year for Thanksgiving, we made both and found that they're each pretty good. It's fun to be in a relationship with someone who's not Southern and see his traditions. We do matchups of different things, like the pineapple versus the broccoli, to see which is better. I still say it's the pineapple, but he would argue."

Why I'll Never Leave New Orleans

"I tried to move back to Georgia once, and it was hard for me. Returning [to this city], I swore I'd never leave again. Now that I have a little girl, my parents always ask, 'What would it take to get you to move home?' And I always say, 'I'll leave here one more time, and it'll be when I'm horizontal.' I love it. I love Mardi Gras and all the traditions. You can find me wearing glitter, sequins, and feathers—and rainbow is my favorite color. New Orleans is a piece and a part of me."