People Really, Really Wanted the Snow Owls on The Masked Singer To Be Chip and Joanna Gaines

The delightful absurdity of The Masked Singer continues with season four. This time around, a pair of Snow Owls had viewers wondering right off the bat if the king and queen of Waco had hit pause on demo day to make sweet music together.

At the start of the season, some Fixer Upper fans were convinced that the giant owls might be former HGTV power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In this popular reality singing competition, cryptic clues go hand-in-hand with musical numbers. While the clues could apply to any number of celebrity duos, viewers have focused on the fact that the Snow Owls are birds of prey. The owls hinted that “prey” could really mean pray, as in people of deep religious faith.

“We’re here because performing on stage with someone else is always twice as nice,” they say in the sneak peek which also includes imagery of a barn. “We’re on our hands and knees hoping for victory. After all, we are birds of ‘Pray.’”

And then there are the clues from episode one. They say, "You haven't seen us together in a while. But now it's time for a family reunion.” Was that a reference to Chip and Jo’s recent television hiatus to concentrate on their family? Or does it mean that the feathered friends are actually siblings?

The female owl then refers to the male as "a prankster" and "a real wise guy," to which he says, "Anything for a laugh.” Those things certainly apply to Mr. Demo Day! Throw in a direction sign for "Magnolia,” the name of the couple’s business and future television network, and we can see why fans thought they were the Gaineses.

Though the following episodes reveal clues that make the Chip and Jo seem more and more unlikely, we can’t help but wonder what could have been for the parents of five.

Other popular theories suggest the Snow Owls might be Derek and Julianne Hough, Kirk Cameron and Candace Cameron Bure, Maia and Alex Shibutani, Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood, or Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.