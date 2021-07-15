Chip and Joanna Gaines' Long-Awaited Magnolia Network is Finally Here

We have the run-down on what’s in store!

It's here, it's here! It's finally here!

After not one, not two, but three delays, Chip and Joanna Gaines' Discovery+ streaming platform (and app) has finally debuted in all its glory.

Magnolia Network, which was originally slated for a summer 2020 launch, is available now for your binge-watching pleasure.

Boasting more than 150 hours of premium unscripted content touching on everything from home and gardening to food and design, Magnolia will also include the complete Fixer Upper library as well as Julia Child's PBS classic The French Chef.

"Jo and I just pinch ourselves on a regular basis," Chip said in a recent roundtable discission with Southern Living. "But we're also really excited, in a way, to prove to the world that we belong here, in a place where we tell stories from our perspective that hopefully touch people like Fixer Upper touched people."

"We don't want it to be about Fixer Upper forever," he added. "We hope that this second chapter is about us highlighting stories that touch you like Fixer Upper may have, but that are about completely different folks from all over the world."

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Additional shows will premiere later in the summer.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (New Episode)

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 3 Premiere)

Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Family Dinner

Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to hear their stories and explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Homegrown

Homegrown Jamila Norman Magnolia Network Credit: Magnolia Network

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp

Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

First Time Fixer

First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Home Work

HomeWork Magnolia Network Credit: Magnolia Network

Candis and Andy Meredith's biggest renovation project to date is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home­—all while juggling projects for clients, rental properties, and life with their blended family of nine.

Van Go

Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, creating innovative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom outfitting each vehicle for his clients' lifestyles.

The Johnnyswim Show

Husband-wife musicians Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez raised their kids for years on a tour bus while playing with their band. Faced with a canceled tour due to COVID-19, the family must adjust to life at home while adapting their music careers.

The Fieldhouse

At The Fieldhouse, physical and personal challenges are tackled head-on. Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility in Abilene, Texas.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things

Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.

(re)motel

Passionate motel owners across America restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

Where We Call Home

Homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.

The Cabin Chronicles

This series explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

Super Dad

Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus (of Dude Dad fame), along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids' outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Inn The Works

Lindsey Kurowski and her team at Knotty Pine have set out to renovate the historic Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, CA, and bring it back to its former glory—all while simultaneously learning the ropes of running an inn.

The Artisan's Kitchen

Professional baker, flour authority and lover of all things food Bryan Ford makes remixed classics and introduces recipes infused with his Honduran heritage and his New Orleans upbringing.

Growing Floret

Erin and Chris Benzakein have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, they're risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand the business.

Fixer Upper (Complete Five Season Library)

Chip and Joanna Gaines help homebuyers in Waco, Texas, look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.