Great Gardening Books for Kids

Spending time together in the garden is a great way to make memories that will last a lifetime. From planting seeds to watering, pruning, and harvesting the fruits of your labor, there are countless lessons to learn in the garden, which is why it’s one of our favorite places to spend time together as a family. To inspire kids to learn about gardening and cultivate their green thumbs, turn to gardening books, which offer imaginative stories, lots of educational information, and beautiful illustrations. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite children's books about gardening, all of which celebrate the magic of nature and many of which offer ideas and activities for kids to do in the garden, from planting fruits and vegetables to creating window boxes and bird feeders. Get outside and get growing with these fun books about the magic of gardening—you’ll be glad you did.