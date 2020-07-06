Great Gardening Books for Kids

By Southern Living
Spending time together in the garden is a great way to make memories that will last a lifetime. From planting seeds to watering, pruning, and harvesting the fruits of your labor, there are countless lessons to learn in the garden, which is why it’s one of our favorite places to spend time together as a family. To inspire kids to learn about gardening and cultivate their green thumbs, turn to gardening books, which offer imaginative stories, lots of educational information, and beautiful illustrations. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite children's books about gardening, all of which celebrate the magic of nature and many of which offer ideas and activities for kids to do in the garden, from planting fruits and vegetables to creating window boxes and bird feeders. Get outside and get growing with these fun books about the magic of gardening—you’ll be glad you did.

1 of 20

From Seed to Plant by Gail Gibbons

amazon.com

To buy: $7.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Kids learn about all the steps of plant growth in this beautifully illustrated book.

2 of 20

We Are the Gardeners by Joanna Gaines and Kids

amazon.com

To buy: $19.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Joanna Gaines and her kids are behind this sweet book that’s about gardening and growing up in the world.

3 of 20

How a Seed Grows by Helene J. Jordan and Loretta Krupinski

amazon.com

To buy: $6.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

This informational book includes activity and experiment ideas to get kids learning in the garden.

4 of 20

Growing Vegetable Soup by Lois Ehlert

amazon.com

To buy: $7.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

This classic children’s book has bright illustrations that take young readers through the process of growing everything needed to make vegetable soup.

5 of 20

The Honeybee by Kirsten Hall and Isabelle Arsenault

amazon.com

To buy: $18.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Follow a honeybee through the garden in this heartwarming picture book with wonderful illustrations both kids and parents will love.

6 of 20

The Flower Alphabet Book by Jerry Pallotta and Leslie Evans

amazon.com

To buy: $7.95, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Help kids learn about the blooms in their garden—and what they’re used for—in this informative book.

7 of 20

Gardening Lab for Kids: 52 Fun Experiments to Learn, Grow, Harvest, Make, Play, and Enjoy Your Garden by Renata Fossen Brown

amazon.com

To buy: $26.99, amazon.com, bookshop.com

Get out and get growing with this book; it’s packed with gardening activities and plenty of fun ideas for the whole family.

8 of 20

The Tiny Seed by Eric Carle

amazon.com

To buy: $7.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

This Eric Carle book tells the story of a flower and includes seeded paper that kids can plant in their own garden.

9 of 20

Jack’s Garden by Henry Cole

amazon.com

To buy: $7.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

This book will help kids understand how to create a garden, step by step, from the first days of planting to finally enjoying the blooms that result.

10 of 20

Trees, Leaves, Flowers and Seeds: A Visual Encyclopedia of the Plant Kingdom by Sarah Jose

amazon.com

To buy: $22.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Great for budding biologists, this fact-packed book explores the plant kingdom, from seeds, insects, and trees to the biology behind it all and is accompanied by deeply detailed visuals.  

11 of 20

Ultimate Explorer Field Guide: Wildflowers by Libby Romero

amazon.com

To buy: $12.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Kids will love learning about flowers and pollination in this dynamic wildflower guide from National Geographic.

12 of 20

Wildflowers, Blooms & Blossoms by Diane L. Burns and Linda Garrow

amazon.com

To buy: $7.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Educational activities and information about flowers fills this book that will inspire curious young minds to explore out of doors.

13 of 20

Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt by Kate Messner and Christopher Silas Neal

amazon.com

To buy: $17.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

The beautiful illustrations in this book depict a young girl and her grandmother as they plan, plant, and enjoy their garden together.

14 of 20

The Curious Garden by Peter Brown

amazon.com

To buy: $18.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

A young boy named Liam discovers how a garden can change the world in this inspirational book about nature.

15 of 20

Lola Plants a Garden by Anna McQuinn and Rosalind Beardshaw

amazon.com

To buy: $16.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Lola and her mommy plant a garden together in this sweet book about learning, gardening, and trying new things.

16 of 20

Roots, Shoots, Buckets & Boots: Gardening Together with Children by Sharon Lovejoy

amazon.com

To buy: $13.95, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Filled with ideas for creating garden fun together, this book help kids and adults alike rediscover their love for spending time in the outdoors.

17 of 20

Easy Peasy: Gardening for Kids by Kirsten Bradley

amazon.com

To buy: $19.95, amazon.com, bookshop.org

This book is filled with fun gardening activities for kids, including creating and tending window boxes and pots, that will help them develop their green thumbs.

18 of 20

Yasmin the Gardener by Saadia Faruqi and Hatem Aly

amazon.com

To buy: $5.95, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Yasmin and her family spend time in the garden together and learn about reviving a wilting plant in this bighearted book.

19 of 20

In the Garden by Emma Giuliani

amazon.com

To buy: $27.95, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Lift-up flaps reveal the wonders of gardening in this lovely children’s book.

20 of 20

The Magic and Mystery of Trees by Dr. Jen Green and Claire McElfatrick

amazon.com

To buy: $16.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

Learn about the magic of trees and their roles in the natural world in this wonderful book that’s as educational as it is fun to read.

