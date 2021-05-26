You Can Ask for Chick-fil-A's Mac-and-Cheese Sauce On the Side for Dipping—Yes, Really
Turn your waffle fries into cheese fries.
Asking which dipping sauce is our favorite from Chick-fil-A is like asking your mother which kid she loves the most. We love them all equally, and which tops the list as our favorite at any given time can differ, depending on what we're ordering or what kind of mood we're in. Sometimes, there's a craving that only Garden Herb Ranch can satisfy. Or Polynesian. Or classic Chick-fil-A sauce.
Well, it's time to add one more sauce to your lineup, and most people don't even know about it: Chick-fil-A's cheese sauce. When TikToker @beautyofthefoodie posted that you can, in fact, ask for Chick-fil-A to give you a side of the cheese sauce that goes into its macaroni-and-cheese side dish, it was quite the sensational discovery. Just like that, you could turn your waffle fries into a cheese fries. Genius.
From there, we can't help but think of the possibilities. Use the cheese sauce as a dipping haven for nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and fries alike. It comes in the same small container as a side of macaroni-and-cheese, which happens to be optimal dipping size for a myriad of tasty menu items. Is it a weird request? Maybe. Will you regret not trying it for the sake of sounding weird? Definitely.
If you love cheese fries—does anyone not like cheese fries?—this Chick-fil-A hack might just become your new favorite dipping sauce at the chicken-obsessed fast food spot. Just don't tell Zesty Buffalo that. He gets jealous. Hey, there's room for all the sauces in our drive-thru bag!
We only ask that folks don't abuse this very special opportunity by asking for it every time or requesting an inordinate amount of the liquid gold. Be polite! We wouldn't want Chick-fil-A taking back the privilege, would we?