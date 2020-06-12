The Recipe for Chick-fil-A's Sorely Missed Coleslaw

It’s been four and a half years since Chick-fil-A made the difficult decision to pull its fan-favorite col slaw side from menus, and its tang still lingers in our hearts and mouths.

"For a long time, we were really hesitant to take anything off the menu because we couldn't bring ourselves to disappoint anybody," David Farmer, senior vice president of menu development for Chick-fil-A told Business Insider in 2016. "But as our sales volumes grew, it just wasn't feasible to keep adding to the menu without taking anything away."

*Wipes eyes*

Recognizing the pain the coleslaw’s loyal fanbase was experiencing, Chick-fil-A was kind enough to share the recipe for its beloved cabbage-based side at the end of 2015.

That’s right y’all… all this time the recipe (below) has been right under our noses.

WATCH: PSA: Chick-fil-A Will Start Selling Their Own Sauces Soon

CHICK-FIL-A COLESLAW (Makes 6-8 servings)

4 teaspoons vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 10-ounce bags fine shredded cabbage, chopped to 1/8 inch

1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

Whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt together until sugar is dissolved. Add mayonnaise and whisk to mix. Add cabbage and carrots. Mix to combine. Refrigerate for two hours and serve.