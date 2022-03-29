Chesapeake Shores Renewed by Hallmark for Sixth and Final Season
It's the end of an era at Hallmark Channel. The feel-good network announced today that its hit series Chesapeake Shores will be returning for its sixth and final season.
Based on the bestselling book series by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods, Chesapeake Shores follows four generations of the O'Brien family after eldest daughter Abby returns home from New York City.
"With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant, and unforgettable," Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, said in a news release. "We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O'Briens with one final, special season."
Series stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Malley, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis are set to return for the 10-episode final season.
Williams addressed the news on Instagram Tuesday.
"I am on Vancouver Island and we are shooting Season Six of Chesapeake Shores @hallmarkchannel," he captioned a photo of the sun rising the water. "It will be our last and best season yet. I hope you will join us."
The final season of Chesapeake Shores will air on Hallmark Channel this season.