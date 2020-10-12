Our Favorite Quotes and Sayings from "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means the televised return of one of our favorite seasonal movies: A Charlie Brown Christmas. As it turns out, it's also one of the most quotable animated films.
Whether it's A Charlie Brown Christmas tree or one of the funny quotes from Lucy van Pelt, these sayings are bound to warm your heart and bring back memories of holidays past. Look no further than the Peanuts gang for some of the funniest, heartwarming Christmas quotes. Here is a list of some of our favorite sayings from the film that will capture the holiday spirit of this festive season.
Charlie Brown, you're the only person I know who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem. Maybe Lucy's right. Of all the Charlie Browns in the world, you're the Charlie Browniest. – Linus Van Pelt
I guess you were right, Linus. I shouldn't have picked this little tree. Everything I do turns into a disaster. I guess I really don't know what Christmas is all about. – Charlie Brown
I think there must be something wrong with me, Linus. Christmas is coming, but I'm not happy. I don't feel the way I'm supposed to feel. – Charlie Brown
I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It's not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love. – Linus Van Pelt
I never eat December snowflakes. I always wait until January. – Lucy Van Pelt
'For unto you is born this day in the City of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.'… That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown. – Linus Van Pelt
Christmas is getting all you can get while the getting is good. – Sally Brown
Look, Charlie, let's face it. We all know that Christmas is a big commercial racket. It's run by a big eastern syndicate, you know. - Lucy Van Pelt