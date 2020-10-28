30 Champagne Quotes for When It's Time to Celebrate

It’s never a bad time for a glass of champagne. Whether you’re at a classy New Year’s Eve party, romantic dinner, or just enjoying a night at home, a sip of bubbly only makes things better. It’s simple, elegant, and timeless. Think about the best memories of your life and chances are a glass of liquid gold was involved. We’ve rounded up the best champagne quotes to get you excited for your next glass of bubbly. Authors, actors, and designers have nothing but good things to say about special drink. Lily Bollinger puts it this way, “I only drink champagne when I’m happy, and when I’m sad. Sometimes I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company, I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I am not hungry and drink it when I am. Otherwise I never touch it—unless I’m thirsty.” In other words, a glass of bubbly is always a good idea. Read through these champagne sayings and champagne Instagram captions for inspiration.

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
October 28, 2020
“There comes a time in every woman’s life when the only thing that helps is a glass of champagne.” –Bette Davis

“Champagne is the one thing that gives me zest when I’m tired.” –Brigitte Bardot

“I only drink champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not.” – Coco Chanel

“Champagne makes you feel like it’s Sunday and there are better days around the corner.” –Marlene Dietrich

“Why do I drink champagne for breakfast? Doesn’t everyone?” –Noel Coward

“Champagne has the taste of an apple peeled with a steel knife.” –Aldous Huxley

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Three be the things I shall never attain: envy, content, and sufficient champagne.” –Dorothy Parker

“The feeling of friendship is like that of being comfortably filled with roast beef; love is like being enlivened with champagne.” –Samuel Johnson

“Champagne is one of the elegant extras in life.” –Charles Dickens

“Pleasure without champagne is purely artificial.” –Oscar Wilde

“Only the unimaginative can fail to find a reason for drinking champagne.” –Oscar Wilde

“My only regret in life that I didn’t drink enough champagne.” –John Maynard Keynes

“Gentlemen, in the little moment that remains to us between the crisis and the catastrophe, we may as well drink a glass of champagne.” – Paul Claudel

“Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!” –Dom Pérignon

“I only drink champagne when I’m happy, and when I’m sad. Sometimes I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company, I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I am not hungry and drink it when I am. Otherwise I never touch it—unless I’m thirsty.” – Lily Bollinger

“In a perfect world, everyone would have a glass of champagne every evening.” –Willie Gluckstern

"I’ll drink your champagne. I’ll drink every drop of it, I don’t care if it kills me." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

"In victory, you deserve champagne. In defeat, you need it." - Napoleon Bonaparte

"Start the day with a smile and finish it with champagne." - Unknown

Wine gives one ideas, whereas champagne gives one strategies." - Roman Payne

"If life brings you troubles, drink some champagne, then your problems will just become bubbles." - Unknown

"You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now." - Unknown

"Pour the champagne and let its mousse rise, like thousands of sparkling smiling eyes." - Jared M. Brown

"Champagne is the wine of civilization and the oil of government." - Winston Churchill

“A single glass of champagne imparts a feeling of exhilaration. The nerves are braced; the imagination is stirred; the wits become more nimble.” - Winston Churchill

“A cause may be inconvenient, but it’s magnificent. It’s like champagne or high heels, and one must be prepared to suffer for it.” - Arnold Bennett

"Life is too short to not have oysters and champagne sometimes." - Christie Brinkley

“There is nothing more beautiful than a sunset, viewed over a glass of chilled Champagne.” – Jared M. Brown

“Champagne should be cold, dry and hopefully, free.” – Christian Pol Roger

