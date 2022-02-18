Did You Know Yellowstone's Cole Hauser is Part of This Famous Hollywood Family?
Fans of hit western drama Yellowstone know actor Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, the brooding Dutton ranch foreman who escaped a dark past and forged a new beginning under the wing of John Dutton and in the arms of Beth Dutton.
In the show, Wheeler watches his father kill his brother and mother, then eventually kills his father and escapes as an orphaned fugitive. The actor's real-life upbringing was much sunnier, but no less exciting.
As the maternal great grandson of Harry Warner, one of the founding brothers behind Warner Bros., Hauser is a descendent of one of the most powerful families in the entertainment industry, making him certified Hollywood royalty. Hauser's mother Cass Warner founded film production company Warner Sisters. Her father Milton Sperling was also a Hollywood screenwriter and producer.
But it's not only one side of Hauser's family tree that's full of star-studded branches. Hauser's father Wings Hauser is an accomplished actor with decades of television credits in shows like The A-Team, Roseanne, JAG, House, Bones, Criminal Minds, and Magnum P.I. as well as The Young & The Restless and Walker, Texas Ranger. Hauser's paternal grandfather was Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser.
Even Hauser's wife Cynthia Daniel has a Hollywood pedigree. The former model and actress is best-known for playing Elizabeth Wakefield on Sweet Valley High. The couple wed in 2006 and shares three children together.
Though many weren't familiar with Hauser before his breakout role in Yellowstone, the show is far from his first rodeo. His first major acting gig was at 16 opposite his father in action film Frame-Up II: The Cover-Up. He went on to earn roles in movies like Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, and White Oleander. He has been steadily working in movies and TV for the past three decades.
We can't wait to see more of Hauser's Hollywood magic as Wheeler in Season 5! Rumor has it the season will include four extra episodes and will be split into two installments of seven episodes each.