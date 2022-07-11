Wynonna Judd Shares Emotional Message About Forgiveness and Healing
Two months after the tragic death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd is finding healing in music.
The country star, who pledged to "continue the spectacle" in her mom's honor, offered a bit of wisdom during a Nashville performance with Brandi Carlile Friday.
In a video shared on Instagram by radio host Hunter Kelly, Wynonna spoke to the crowd about the importance of forgiveness and how she's using it to mend her relationship with her sister, actress Ashley Judd.
"For those of you who don't know who I am—you'd be surprised—I'm the artist formerly known as The Judds," the songstress began. "Two months ago, my momma died and my sister is here tonight and we are now the new Judds … And I want to share something with you. I'm a Judd, not a judge, but I'm gonna tell you something. Forgiveness—call somebody and say 'I'm sorry for my part, what can we do to heal?' And that's what we're doing tonight."
Wynonna dedicated the song "Love is Alive" to "anybody out there who is just really pissed off," assuring the crowd that those feelings are "OK, because the music is gonna heal us right now."
"That's why I came," she continued."... The music heals us and we're gonna sing this next song in honor of my sister, because it's been about 12 years since she's seen me sing. It's a beginning of some new chapter, so, what does your next chapter look like?"
Wynonna plans to continue with the tour she and Naomi had planned for later this year. In May she announced "The Ultimate Girls Night Out," a revised 11-date arena tour that will include appearances by Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and more.
"The show must go on, as hard as it may be," Wynonna said during a public memorial for Naomi. "It's so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight, so we will continue this spectacle. That's what she would want, right?"
Naomi died in April at the age of 76 after a long battle with severe depression and anxiety.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).