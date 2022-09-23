In Her First Interview Since Naomi's Death, Wynonna Judd Says She Still Feels Her Mother "Nudging" Her

“Sometimes I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'"

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on September 23, 2022
In her first interview since the death of her mother, Wynonna Judd opened up to CBS Sunday Morning about learning to live life without her.

In a preview of the interview (below), Wynonna reflects on the day Naomi died.

"I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and that was that. I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that," the younger Judd told correspondent Lee Cowan. "And the next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch ... you know, and I'm just tryin' to figure out what's next."

Naomi died in April at the age of 76 after a long battle with severe depression and anxiety.

"I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better," Wynonna continued. "That's the challenge with mental illness. It's really, really mysterious. And that's what I live in, is like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?' I didn't. That's why it's such a shock."

"She has incredibly great days in the middle of the dark days," the country star continued. "That's why it's so confusing."

Wynonna plans to continue with the tour she and Naomi had planned for later this year. In May she announced "The Ultimate Girls Night Out," a revised 11-date arena tour that will include appearances by Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and more.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be," Wynonna said during a public memorial for Naomi back in May.

And Wynonna must go on too.

"I feel her nudging me. And sometimes, I laugh," she told Cowan. "And sometimes, I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'"

The full interview will be broadcast during CBS Sunday Morning on September 25. Check your local listings.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

