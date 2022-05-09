Wynonna Judd Remembers Naomi With Old Family Photo on Mother's Day
Wynonna Judd remembered her late mother on social media Sunday—her first Mother's Day without her mom and longtime musical collaborator, Naomi Judd.
"I miss her," the singer wrote alongside an old family photo of herself and her younger sister, actress Ashley Judd, in Naomi's arms.
Naomi, one half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, died on April 30th after a prolonged battle with severe depression and anxiety. Her tragic and unexpected death came just one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76 years old.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley shared on social media shortly after her mother's death. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Naomi was born on January 11, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky. She and Wynonna began singing together as a professional act in the early 1980s. The Judds won five Grammys and had 14 No. 1 singles.
"Though my heart's broken, I will continue to sing, because that's what we do," Wynonna told the audience at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).