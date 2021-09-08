Jenna Bush Hager on Grandma Barbara's Sweet Relationship With Willard Scott

“You know, they just really liked each other.”

Legendary Today weatherman Willard Scott, who died over the weekend at the age of 87, was known for his unabashed displays of affection. But not even he could have predicted the smooch he received while covering President George H. W. Bush's inaugural parade in 1989.

Cameras rolled as first lady Barbara Bush broke away from the procession to plant a surprise kiss on Scott.

"How 'bout that! I've been kissed by the best!" he proclaimed.

Jenna Bush Hager recalled the now-famous moment on Today Tuesday.

"I think it was one of her life highlights," Bush Hager said. "That was on the lips. My grandpa might've been jealous."

"See, he was jealous!" she noted after re-watching the video of the late president's reaction.

Bush Hager said she met Scott for the first time at the White House Egg Roll. He and her grandmother shared a sweet relationship over the years.

"I emailed somebody that worked with her [Barbara] and she said, 'You know, they just really liked each other,'" Jenna said. "They said there was some sort of chemistry there where she said, 'I feel like they were flirting,' and obviously we have the proof."

The former first lady, who died in 2018, recalled the moment on Today in 2015.