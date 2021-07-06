Will Smith Pays for July 4th Fireworks in New Orleans

If you watched the fireworks in New Orleans over the Fourth of July, you may owe Will Smith a thank you note.

New Orleans didn't have fireworks in 2020 due to concerns about crowds at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, so when the actor heard that the city didn't have the funds to mark the Independence Day holiday in 2021 either, he decided to step up.

According to Louisiana CBS news affiliate, KLFY 10 News, Smith picked up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics display that lit up the sky over the Mississippi River on the holiday. It was a fittingly patriotic move for the star who saved Earth from an alien invasion in the film Independence Day and a welcome gift for those in New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell marked Smith's gesture with a tweet, saying: "A fireworks display produced by 'Go 4th on the River' will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront at 9pm Sunday, July 4, 2021. The gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith, along with his company Westbrook."

Smith has been spending a lot of time in New Orleans recently as he works on his next film, the Antoine Fuqua-directed Emancipation, the story of an enslaved man who escaped a Louisiana plantation and went on to help expose the brutality of slavery and fight for the Union in the Civil War.