Watch Jenna Bush Hager Skydive to Honor What Would Have Been Grandpa George H.W. Bush's 97th Birthday
Hoda shed some tears watching her friend and co-host take the leap.
Last week, TODAY show co-host Jenna Bush Hager toasted the life and legacy of her grandpa George H.W. Bush, during his birthday month (the late President would have turned 97 on June 12) in a pretty extreme way: by jumping out of a plane. And jump she did, out of a plane at 10,000 feet on live television to celebrate her "Gampy's" love of skydiving, which he did in his later chapter as a birthday tradition of sorts on milestone birthdays up until his 90th.
Just like her grandpa did post-presidency, she took the jump with the Army's parachute team, the Golden Knights. Since June also marked the Army 246th birthday, the skydive was a tribute to both Bush Hager's grandpa and the valiant men and women of the U.S. Army who protect our country. Departing from Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Bush Hager was a bundle of smiles and nerves when it was go-time for her leap out of the plane.
"It feels like floating, but it's one of the most exhilarating, terrifying moments of your life, but I have to say it's peaceful and beautiful right now, and I feel close to all the people I've been missing," she said shortly after jumping. (Fast-forward to the 2:55-mark to see that portion). As her fellow TODAY show hosts watched her from below, you can see her fourth-hour co-host Hoda Kotb shed some tears as she watches Bush Hager on the livestream of her jump at around the 3:18 mark. Watch Bush Hager's full jump below.
In a moving essay for TODAY.com about her decision to skydive in celebration of her grandpa, Bush Hager reflected on the words Bush 41 shared with her the summer of his 90th birthday: "Don't forget to enjoy the game."
Indeed, don't forget to dance. And sometimes, that winning advice means jumping out of a plane.