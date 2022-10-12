Jo Dee Messina has moves!

The country star showed a flair for choreography during a recent appearance on Walker Hayes' iconic Tennessee front porch. Joined by Hayes' oldest daughter (and frequent TikTok collaborator) Lela, the trio was all smiles as they recorded a dance to Messina's catchy 90s hit, "Heads Carolina, Tails California."

"Look who stopped by the porch today," Hayes captioned a video of the performance on TikTok.

Messina, who only recently joined TikTok, shared the video on her page. The songstress also shared some funny outtakes.

"A little behind-the-scenes, blooper fun with Walker Hayes!" she wrote alongside a video showcasing the clips that didn't make the final cut.

Messina, who successfully recovered from cancer in 2018, is currently on tour. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell's reimagining of "Heads Carolina, Tails California" recently spent five weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Hayes is no stranger to TikTok. The father-of-six found viral success on the platform in the height of the coronavirus pandemic when a video of himself and Lela dancing to "Fancy Like" on that very same porch took off in 2021.

While his wife and children regularly appear in his TikTok videos, celebrity cameos are considerably rarer. Perhaps Hayes and Messina are working on something together? We can only hope.