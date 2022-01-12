Walker Hayes Rewrites Lyrics to Song After Losing National Championship Bet
As if Monday's loss wasn't hard enough, diehard Alabama football fan and country singer Walker Hayes took to Instagram Tuesday to make good on a spirited bet he made with ESPN commentator and former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack.
The "Fancy Like" singer begrudgingly rewrote the lyrics to his latest hit single "AA". Rather than referencing his beloved Crimson Tide and their famed head coach Nick Saban, he sang a version that gave a shoutout to the Georgia Bulldogs and their head coach, Saban's former assistant Kirby Smart.
The original line in the chorus goes, "In Alabama where they love Nick Saban." To satisfy the wager, he sang "In Athens, Georgia where they love Kirby Smart" instead.
The Mobile, Alabama native and graduate of Birmingham Southern College is a lifelong tide fan and a Bama boy through and through. He introduced the video by saying he was just going to "rip it off like a Band-Aid."
After getting through the chorus, Hayes continued with a few other comments about the big game, and even sarcastically hailed Pollack as the "greatest commentator of all time." Meanwhile, the person filming the video (likely Hayes' wife Laney) is heard giggling in the background.
"Hands down, [Pollack is] above the rest by miles and miles. Nobody's even close. I got to attribute all that talent to his schooling that he received at UGA down in Athens, Georgia … where they love Kirby Smart especially right now," Hayes joked, referencing his special-edition lyric.
The Grammy-nominated singer signed off with a serious congratulations to Georgia fans everywhere, as well as a cursory "Go Dawgs," but couldn't keep from getting in one last dig with a mocking "ruff" before cracking up.
This video is a far cry from one of the other time's Hayes posted a video featuring "AA" on his Instagram. Just about a month earlier, the tables were turned when he posted a video of himself and two of his six children doing a TikTok dance to "AA" while in the stands at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. During that game, the Tide "taught the Bulldogs how to behave" in a 42-21 victory.
No matter which version of the song you prefer, you have to give Hayes credit for being such a great sport!