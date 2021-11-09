KHS America made the donation to the junior high and high school band programs in Waverly on behalf of the CMA Foundation.

Vince Gill Presents More Than $100k to Tennessee School Bands to Replace Instruments Lost in Flooding

Country music legend Vince Gill is making sure the young Tennessee students impacted by deadly flooding over the summer can continue to study music.

Gill presented more than $100,000 worth of instruments to the junior high and high school band programs in Waverly this week. Many of the students lost their instruments during the August floods that devastated the town and its schools.

The donation was from KHS America, a local musical instrument distributor, on behalf of the CMA Foundation. Gill helped announce the news during a Monday morning assembly at Waverly Central High School, WKRN reports.

"The kids were so excited about the new instruments to replace the ones they lost," Stephanie Graham, a photographer for KHS America, told The Tennessean. "Plus, Vince is just a super down to earth guy, and he was very genuine with the kids. You can just tell he really does do these things out of the kindness of his own heart."

Humphreys County saw significant flash flooding after more than 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on August 21. Twenty people died as a result of the historic flooding, including Loretta Lynn's longtime ranch foreman.

The donation, though generous, is only a drop in the bucket. According to The Tennessean, more than 500 homes still needed help as of October 19.

Click here for more information on how to help with the ongoing recovery.