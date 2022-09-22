Amy Grant Recorded The Most Heartfelt Speech For Vince Gill's CMT Tribute

Even though Amy Grant wasn't able to attend the taping of the CMT Giants tribute to Vince Gill last week, the "Baby, Baby" singer contributed to the star-studded broadcast with an emotional pre-taped message for her husband.

"Hey my love," Grant began. "I'm so glad I get to add a couple of words to this night full of voices of people celebrating you and celebrating so much good talent in this town."

"You know you're not just a great songwriter, or a killer guitar player, an amazing singer—all those things are true, but Vince, what I love the most about you that I see at close range every day is you make music the same way you live life," she continued. "You're intentional and understated and you're kind and true. And funny. You're so easy to celebrate. And so have fun tonight. I love you so much and I'm so proud of you."

Grant, who has been married to Gill since 2000, sustained a concussion in a bicycle accident back in July. The songstress reportedly hit her head so hard that she was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes.

"On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season," she told fans in an Instagram post last month.

With his wife taking it easy, Gill was accompanied to the CMT Giants taping by his two daughters, Corrina and Jenny.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Gill provided an update on Grant's health.

"She's doing great," he said. "She's pretty torn up that she couldn't be here tonight but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still."

"That's hard for her because she is very active," Gill continued. "She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it's all good."