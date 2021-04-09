Todd Drummond on Returning to the Drummond Family Ranch One Day
"If football is not the move for me, I most certainly will come back and do the ranch."
Over the years, we've loved seeing Ree Drummond's husband Ladd do his thing around the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. As the couple's kids have grown up, they've also pitched in on the family's cattle ranch over the year.
Now, their youngest child, Todd Drummond, 16, has revealed his thoughts on the possibility of returning home to work on the family ranch when he's an adult. "I've never not lived on the ranch, but I couldn't ever ask for anything better, waking up to that sunrise is something else for me to see," Todd shared in a recent Instagram Live with his sister Alex for The Pioneer Woman Magazine's account, dubbed "Ranch Edition."
Around the 8:05-mark, a viewer asks if Todd plans to continue to ranch when he grows up.
"Yes, so that is what I plan on. If football is not the move for me, I most certainly will come back and do the ranch," Todd said.
"I feel like you could have a good football career and then come back," his older sister Alex chimed in.
"Yeah, we'll see how it goes," he replied. Next, a fan asked whether one of the Drummond children will come back and take over the ranch one day. While it's not in the cards for Alex as of now ("I'm never going to say never," she said, noting that she's currently living in Dallas and likes it there), Todd didn't have a chance to reply before we moved onto the next question, and we don't know what the other Drummond kids think of that prospect. So we guess that one will remain unknown for now. You can check out the full Instagram Live video below.
