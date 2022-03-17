Tim Tebow to Serve as University of Florida's 2022 Commencement Speaker
It's been more than 15 years since Tim Tebow took college football by storm as the University of Florida's young phenom quarterback and the first-ever sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. During his four years as a student-athlete in Gainesville, Tebow came away with two National Championship wins, the Manning Award in 2008, and the Maxwell Award in both 2007 and 2008—all before graduating with a bachelor's degree in family youth and community sciences in 2009.
Despite his accomplishments on the field, Tebow's legacy is about much more than football (or his brief stint playing minor league baseball). Throughout his time in the spotlight, he's been vocal about his Christian faith, and has gone on to help and inspire others through motivational speaking and philanthropy initiatives via his nonprofit the Tim Tebow Foundation.
"Tim Tebow is known as much for his hard work, character, and commitment to service as he is for his many achievements," UF President Kent Fuchs said in a release. "And for those reasons, I know the class of 2022 will benefit greatly from his message and perspective. Whether it be in athletics, philanthropy or in his broader life, Tim sets an example for all of us on what it means to be a leader."
The football analyst and four-time New York Times best-selling author is scheduled to speak at UF's spring all-university commencement ceremony on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. Attendees will include at least 6,500 graduates and 45,000 additional guests. The event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is open to the public.
We're wishing Tim Tebow a very happy welcome home to Hogtown!