Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Pokes Fun at Dad with 1994 Album Cover Spoof
Between the 1883 finale and his recent sold-out show at Boots in the Park, Tim McGraw has been in the spotlight quite a bit lately. Yesterday, his daughter Gracie decided it was time for him to share some of that spotlight, so she took to social media to poke a little fun at dad and remind him where he came from.
In a hilarious Instagram post, 24-year-old Gracie paid homage to her father's 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon by recreating the cover photo. Donning a black T-shirt and jeans—and a similar haircut to the one her father rocked back in the '90s—she poses with her hands against a wall looking back at the camera. Of course, she used a little Photoshop magic to recreate her father's signature handlebar mustache, but other than that the resemblance is uncanny!
Add a cowboy hat and a puffy pirate button-down, and you've got yourself a doppelganger. She jokingly captioned the photo, "Like father, like son." The best part about the spoof? Gracie wasn't even alive when the album dropped.
The oldest of McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Gracie is following in her parents' most-recent footsteps by pursuing a career as an actress. But just because she's focusing on acting doesn't mean she didn't also inherit her famous parents' musical talent. In another recent Instagram post, Gracie performs the song "Being Alive" from Broadway musical Company—and man can she sing!
WATCH: This Video of Tim McGraw and His Brothers Belting Out the Eagles Sparks Joy
With her wicked sense of humor, acting chops, and incredible voice, we can't wait to see where the eldest McGraw ends up!