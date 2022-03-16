1883 Cast Joins Tim McGraw for Performance of "I Like It, I Love It"
Fans were definitely feeling the words to Tim McGraw's '90s hit "I Like It, I Love It" after the country star brought his 1883 castmates onstage to help him perform the song at recent show.
McGraw performed a sold out set at the Boots in the Park country music festival in Norco, California on Saturday, and brought several of his 1883 co-stars along for the ride. His wife Faith Hill was there, as were LaMonica Garrett, Emerson Miller, James Landry Hebert, Alex Fine, and Amanda Jaros.
Fans of McGraw and 1883 were given a sneak peek of the excitement to come when the intro to "The Cowboy in Me," was given the Hollywood treatment with clips and footage from 1883 playing on the big screen before the performance.
While McGraw brought the house down with a selection of his best songs from the past three decades, his castmates got to enjoy the show—and see a different side to their co-star—from backstage.
Garrett, who plays Thomas on 1883, certainly enjoyed the experience. He shared his view from backstage on Instagram, writing, "And it was in this moment, that me and my #1883TV castmates felt like rock stars backstage... Got chills watching that @1883official footage on all those screens in front of thousands of screaming fans. Just another Saturday for @thetimmcgraw haha 🙌🏾Thanks for sharing the experience brother.. 💪🏾💪🏾"
Fans of Yellowstone, 1883, and McGraw were all going wild at this point, but they were in for a real surprise when McGraw closed out the show with his 1995 hit "I Like It, I Love It". Instead of going solo, he brought in reinforcements in the form of his castmates.
They had a great time singing and dancing on stage, and even got up-close-and-personal with fans by taking the catwalk out into the crowd. James Landry Hebert shared the incredible finale on his Instagram page, joking "Got that band back together last night!"
WATCH: Tim McGraw Swoons Over Wife Faith Hill in Romantic Birthday Tribute
When it comes to our favorite Yellowstone universe stars making cameos outside of their shows, all we can say is: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it!