Thomas Rhett's Perspective on Parenting Has Undergone a "Huge Change" During the Last Year
In the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, country star Thomas Rhett has spent a lot of time with his kids at home. And with all that time surrounded by four walls with his wife Lauren, and his three daughters, Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, the singer has learned many valuable lessons about fatherhood. Chief among them? Accepting that nothing ever goes according to plan.
"I could plan to go to the beach tomorrow and then someone will wake up with a stomach virus, and I have to be okay with that. The biggest way that I have grown is learning how to laugh through that stuff rather than get frustrated with it," he shared in a recent interview on People.com. "That's been a huge change that took quite a bit of work, but man, things just don't frazzle me as much as they used to, and it's just such an easier way to live when you're not so concerned with the little stuff."
Rhett also has come to appreciate the importance of spending one-on-one time with all three of his daughters. "I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before," he said. "I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I've gone as a dad, it's like each child really does need that one-on-one time — in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other."
Some of his favorite daddy-daughter activities include taking Willa Gray out for an ice cream cone or playing music with his daughters in his home recording studio. While we're all looking forward to a return to a sense of normalcy — and we're sure Rhett is more eager than ever to get back on the road touring — it's clear that the lessons we've learned at home during this harrowing chapter will endure for a long time. Savor those ice cream cones.