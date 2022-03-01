Thomas Rhett Talks New Album, Life with 4 Girls, and Favorite Football Traditions

It's been a busy year for country star Thomas Rhett. The "Die a Happy Man" singer welcomed his fourth daughter Lillie Carolina in November. He'll release his sixth album, called Where We Started in April. He's currently the star of Fritos' first televised commercial in 20 years, and he's up to reclaim his 2021 title as Male Artist of the Year at this year's ACM Awards on March 7.

It's safe to say that the father of four and five-time Grammy nominee has his hands full these days. However, one thing that Rhett always makes time for is a recipe for Southern success: family and football. Last week, we chatted with Rhett about what life is like as a family of six, his upcoming album, and the football traditions he can't live without.

Here are three things we learned.

1. Life as a family of six has been a major adjustment in the Akins household.

Thomas and his wife Lauren met in first grade and got married in 2012 when they were just 22. They adopted their eldest daughter Willa Gray in May 2017, then welcomed their second daughter Ada James into the family just three months later. So, when it comes to parenthood, the two are no novices. But even they were surprised by the extra work it took to add just one more to their growing brood.

"We were prepared, for sure," Rhett said about welcoming their fourth daughter into the family. "But the jump from three to four has been bigger than we even initially expected. I would say chaotic is the best word. But our family does really well with chaos, and it's been really sweet to watch the girls love on their baby sister and always want to hold her. It keeps Lauren and I on our toes for sure. The biggest thing is that they're all in such different stages, and they all need different things—one needs a bottle, one wants to play dress up—it's always something."

2. He doesn't take his success for granted.

Rhett's newest album Where We Started (out April 1) is a reflection on how his career and family have grown over the past decade.

"Just the phrase, 'where we started,' means so much to me and especially to my wife and my touring operation and my band," he said. "Thinking back 10 years ago, riding in a van sometimes 700 to 800 miles a night to play in a new city to where we are today—it's crazy how fast time flies. I think if I had asked my 20-year-old self if I would be here today, the answer would be no. There's a line in that song that says, 'Those days when you're broken hearted, just remember where you started,' and that has never rang more true to me."

Rhett said the 15-track album has a song for every occasion, whether you feel like dancing, crying, or just drinking a beer. It's also got of a few surprises, including a "complete departure" duet with pop singer Katy Perry, who Rhett said took his title song "Where We Started' from "good to great".

3. When it comes to college football, Rhett is the odd man out in his family.

Over the years, Rhett has made his football allegiance clear. The Valdosta, Georgia, native is the son of country singer and former UGA football player Rhett Akins, so Rhett's fate as a Dawgs fan has been sealed for quite some time. However, not everyone in Rhett's family is on the same page.

"I live with nothing but Tennessee Volunteer fans. My parents, my brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, everybody went to UT except for me. Not because I didn't want to go, but because I wasn't smart enough to get into Tennessee or Georgia or Alabama or Auburn or anywhere that I applied," Rhett joked.

Rhett's wife Lauren is also a UT alum, however, she and the rest of his family got behind him for the National Championship game this year.

WATCH: Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett's Daughters Are Twinning for Tennessee Football

"We had all our family over at the house, and it was really fun to have all of my family that usually makes snide comments about Georgia because they're Tennessee fans actually pull for Georgia," he said. "They wanted Georgia to beat Alabama and that's exactly what happened."

One thing they can all agree on? Tailgate food. For Rhett that means one thing: Frito pies. "A Frito pie is my freaking jam," he said. "They've been a staple at every Georgia tailgate for as long as I can remember."