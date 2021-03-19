Thomas Rhett Talks About His Dad's Immense Impact on His Country Music Career

"By the time I was four years old, there wasn't really a song on the radio that I did not know all the words to."

It's in his genes, folks!

Country star Thomas Rhett credits his talented singer/songwriter father, Rhett Akins, when it comes to cultivating his musical chops. In a recent interview with "Today's Country Radio" with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Country, Thomas Rhett gives major props to his dad for helping to shape him into the country artist that he is today.

"When I see a picture of me being young like that, on the road with my dad [Rhett Akins], I can definitely go back there, because my dad's got all these hilarious photos and… I used to just wear the same red cowboy boots and a diaper every day. By the time I was four years old, there wasn't really a song on the radio that I did not know all the words to," Thomas Rhett told Bannen, per country music outlet Country Now.

Thomas Rhett Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 1 Image zoom Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi's Rock The South

"That's all I wanted to do was sit in the living room and have Dad play every country song on the radio so that me and him can sing them. It's been pretty wild. It was kind of destined, maybe not for me to do exactly what I'm doing now, but I think I would have always done something in music because it was just so part of my childhood and so part of my dad's history," Thomas Rhett shared. If one thing is for sure, the country musician is definitely living his truth as a rising star these days.

Despite tour cancellations, Thomas Rhett has been hard at work on new music, like the sweet song "Your Momma's Front Door," inspired by dropping his daughter Lennon off at his mother-in-law's house. Thomas Rhett's new album, Country Again: Side A, is out next month. We sure hope a duet with his dad Rhett Akins made the final cut.