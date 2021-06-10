Thomas Rhett Is Finding Songwriting Inspiration in Disney's Frozen, Moana, and Coco, Thanks to Three Daughters
"In general, watching my kids be hilarious and cute and living life while hearing those songs has given me so many ideas."
Forget Johnny Cash and Buck Owens, these days when Thomas Rhett is looking for ideas for new music, he turns to Disney movie soundtracks. Yes, really, the talented singer and songwriter is digging deep into Disney's recent archives as his muse as of late.
With three young daughters in the house - Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1 - it makes sense that it's all about those Disney movies in the household he shares with his kids and wife, Lauren Akins. At the CMT Music Awards last night, Rhett responded to a red carpet inquiry regarding what the hottest song playing in his house right now with a shout-out to Disney music. "Keeping it completely honest? Well, it'd have to be "You're Welcome," from the [2016 Disney animated film] Moana soundtrack," he replied.
"It makes me a creative writer. If I only listened to what was happening on country radio right now, I might just keep writing the same thing. But when I hear the Frozen or Coco soundtracks, I get weird inspiration from them," Rhett continued. "I think that the wider you let your brain [be expanded], the farther you can expand your own genre. In general, watching my kids be hilarious and cute and living life while hearing those songs has given me so many ideas."
Earlier this spring, Rhett released Country Again (Side A). While a release date for Country Again (Side B) hasn't been announced, it's expected to debut by the end of this year. Will some kind of "Let It Go" and country music mashup make the final cut? We'd be lying if we didn't admit that if a Frozen interpolation made it onto Rhett's latest release, we'd be quite thrilled to sing along.