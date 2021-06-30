HGTV's The Laundry Guy Sends Ben and Erin Napier the Sweetest Gift In Celebration of Their Newborn, Mae

On May 28, HGTV Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier welcomed their second daughter, Mae. Since then, Erin has taken to social media several times to express her gratitude for her loving husband and devoted father of the couple's two girls (their daughter Helen is three-years-old).

To name one sweet example: "If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming. And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are," wrote Erin, alongside a photo of Ben giving Mae a bottle in one expression of gratitude. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often - 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."

Now, Erin is tweeting away to show another fella some appreciation: "The Laundry Guy," a.k.a. Patric Richardson. Recently, the host of HGTV's The Laundry Guy, which streams on discovery+, was kind enough to send the Napiers a thoughtful gift for their newborn, and Erin gave us a peek of the present on social media. "When@laundrypatric sends a baby gift, it smells like heaven. Thank you so much, friend," she wrote, adding a P.S. to encourage people to watch his show: "It's not so much about laundry as it is about why we cherish objects that belonged to the people we love and you'll cry every episode."

