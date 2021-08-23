Loretta Lynn's Longtime Ranch Foreman Killed in Tennessee Flooding

Loretta Lynn is mourning the loss of a "beloved" foreman who was swept away in the deadly flood waters that devastated parts of Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Wayne Spears, a longtime foreman at the country legend's ranch in Hurricane Mills, is among the 22 people killed in the flooding. Dozens more remain missing.

"Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing," a Facebook announcement reads. "The Ranch will never be the same without him, but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him."

Lynn posted of the tragedy on her personal Facebook account Sunday.

"There are no words at the ranch today...only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us," Lynn, 89, wrote. "He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends."

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told USA Today that Spears was "out at his barn and next thing you know, he goes from checking animals in the barn to hanging on in the barn to people seeing him floating down the creek. And that's how fast it had come up."