Tanya Tucker Assures Fans She's Okay After Emergency Hip Surgery
“I LOVE y’all and a bad hip can’t keep me down!”
If you had plans to see Tanya Tucker in concert, you may have to wait a little while longer. The country legend is recovering from emergency hip surgery and was forced to reschedule some of her tour dates.
"Hey Loves, My hip has been giving me hell for a while now and the docs discovered a hip fracture," Tucker said in a post on her Instagram page.
According to a statement from her management, posted by ABC affiliate WDIO, Tucker was admitted to the hospital for an emergency hip replacement surgery after an MRI revealed the "Strong Enough to Bend" singer had been walking around with a hip fracture. Talk about a tough cookie!
In Tucker's Instagram post, she shares that the operation went well, and she is already on the mend. "I'll be at home healing for a few weeks but can't wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can," the Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter shared on social media, adding "I LOVE y'all and a bad hip can't keep me down!"
As Tucker recovers from emergency surgery, the shows she planned to perform in July had to be rescheduled or canceled. That included performances at Country Thunder Wisconsin and at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, and her July 31 show at the Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma, which was rescheduled for December 10. We'll be belting out "Bring My Flowers Now" while wishing the singer a speedy recovery.