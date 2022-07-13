Check Out the First Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker Documentary
Tanya Tucker is a country legend and a new documentary aims to prove it.
The Return of Tanya Tucker, due out this fall, chronicles the resurgence in Tucker's career following the success of her 2019 album While I'm Livin'. That album was co-produced by Waylon Jennings' son, Shooter, and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who also helped write the album, and is featured in the documentary preaching the gospel of the "Delta Dawn" singer.
"I have loved Tanya Tucker since I was eight years old," Carlile says in the official teaser trailer that dropped earlier this week. "Tanya's voice is in all of us that sing country music. And it's time for us to do an about-face and recognize that."
Directed by Kathlyn Horan, The Return of Tanya Tucker, uses new interviews and archival footage to tell the story of Tucker's career. It also takes fans behind the scenes of the recording process of While I'm Livin', the first album of original material that Tucker had put out since 2002's Tanya.
In the clip, Carlile explains her vision for the new record, saying "I want this record to be a renaissance period in her life." Seems like Carlile got her wish, because the album not only earned the praise of fans, but brought Tucker her very first Grammy Awards. She took home Best Country Album in 2020, and album track "Bring My Flowers Now," won Best Country Song. "I guess music is, you know, the gift I have," Tucker says in the trailer—and she is absolutely right.