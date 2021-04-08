Shaquille O'Neal Surprises Georgia Man by Paying Off Engagement Ring
“I’m into making people happy.”
Shaquille O'Neal has never missed an opportunity to make someone smile.
The NBA legend and honorary sheriff's deputy struck again this week at a Zales in McDonough, Georgia.
O'Neal was in the jewelry store Monday when he overheard a man ask about putting a down payment on an engagement ring for his girlfriend.
According to 11Alive, the 7′ 1" basketball great asked the sales associate, Chaz Cherry (who also happens to be a friend) how much the ring was, then handed him his credit card and said, "Don't worry about it. I'll take care of it."
A video of the moment and a photo of O'Neal with the lucky, unidentified man has since gone viral on social media.
"I'm into making people happy so whenever I leave the house, I try to do a good deed every day. It was a young guy trying to pay for his engagement ring on layaway. I said, 'you know what… tell your girlfriend I got and I'll take care of it," O'Neal explained on NBA on TNT. "At first he didn't want to take it. I said don't worry about it. I do it all the time. I'm just trying to make people smile. That's all."
The star center, who also happens to have a PhD in education, is no stranger to do-gooding. Just last year, O'Neal was driving on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, when he witnessed a motorist's tire blow out on the busy highway. He pulled over to offer assistance and stayed with the driver until authorities arrived on the scene.
Shaq is definitely someone you want around in a pinch!