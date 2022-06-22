It's a Boy! Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby
Congratulations are in order for Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi. The country crooner and his longtime love are expecting their first baby!
Scotty confirmed the exciting news with People on Tuesday. "We got a little man on the way," he told the publication.
The couple tied the knot in June 2018, but have been together since high school. They even went to prom together.
"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," Scotty, 28, told People. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."
The baby—a boy—is due in November.
Scotty said he's already looking forward to all the things he and his son will get to experience together.
"I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great]," the North Carolina native shared.
"[This is] uncharted waters for us," Scotty added, "but we can't wait to dive in and meet the little man."
Congrats, y'all!