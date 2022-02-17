Ree Drummond Shares Secret to a Happy Marriage After 25 Years with Husband Ladd
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her cowboy husband Ladd are the definition of couple goals. They met at a bar in Oklahoma as Ree was preparing to move to Chicago, and it was love at first sight that eventually led her to stay back. They wed in 1996. Twenty-five years, one ranch, and five children later, they're still gleefully attached at the hip.
So, what's the secret to their success? In a recent Instagram post, Ree blessed her followers with a bit of marital advice and an adorable selfie with her leading man.
"Never mind my crooked sunglasses," Ree began, keeping it real as ever. "I just want to share a photo with Ladd from last summer and also use this opportunity to share three of my secrets to a happy marriage: 1. Listen to each other. 2. Touch feet in bed right before you go to sleep, even if you're mad. 3. Never, ever ski together. ❤️ Well, it's a start, anyway!"
We love Ree and Ladd's down-to-earth approach to their relationship. In the past, Ree has also mentioned the couple's mutual love for Oklahoma State University football as a major marriage strengthener. And in another Instagram post from November, Ree gave a glimpse into daily life with her thoughtful cowboy. She shared a picture of the two at one of her recent book signings and thanked her husband for his endless support.
"He not only drove me to Dallas last week for my cookbook signing because he knew I was too pooped to drive myself, he also came to the bookstore to check on me and wound up signing books and taking pics once the signing was over," she wrote. "And when he stopped to fill up on the drive home the next morning, he bought me a Diet Dr Pepper and a string cheese. Find a partner who will drive you and buy you cheese when you need it most, is what I'm saying."
So, there you have it! The secret to a happy marriage is all about listening, touching feet, and string cheese. We're dying to know the backstory behind that no skiing together rule, though!