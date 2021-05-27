You Can Shop the Newest Items from The Pioneer Woman Collection Live with Ree Tonight!
Plus, newlywed, Alex Drummond Scott will also be there.
Fans of The Pioneer Woman Collection at Walmart, listen up! New products are coming and if you want to see them and order them first, you will want to clear your calendar for Thursday, May 27, at 5PM EST. That is when Ree Drummond herself, along with her daughter Alex, will invite you into their home for a very unique, live shopping experience. For 40 minutes you can all participate in the Walmart Shop-Along live stream and shop some of the Drummond ladies' favorite products as well as some brand-new, never before seen items.
In a recent call with Southern Living, Drummond shared her excitement. "I love the idea of live shopping events because they really do unfold in real time, and it gives fans of The Pioneer Woman Collection kind of a chance to jump on exclusive things that haven't been put online before."
The items featured will range from the famous home chef's cookware collection to new denim additions of her apparel line. And the best news? As you watch, you can shop, right from the live stream. Over 35 items will be available to purchase with just one click on a banner right within the platform.
"One of the things we're launching is some denim in my apparel collection… It will be fun and then we're going to show some bedding and some Pioneer Woman cookware. And I'll be cooking a little bit, and answering questions live from folks who are watching. So, I'm really excited about it. I can't wait to see how it all unfolds," Drummond said.
You can join Ree and Alex for this fun shopping event by visiting Walmart.com/live or Walmart's Facebook page on Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m. ET.
"The more the merrier. So come join and I think we're gonna have a lot of fun," Drummond said. Listen to Ree, y'all. See you there!