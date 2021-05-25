Ree Drummond's Favorite Restaurant Meal Is Totally Not What You Would Expect — Sushi!
No steak and potatoes for this Ranch lady.
When we think of The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, out on her sprawling Pawhuska, Oklahoma, ranch, we think of a few things. Her cowboy husband, Ladd. Her adorable dogs. Her daughter Alex's recent nuptials. And of course, lots and lots of delicious recipes, mainly of the meat and potatoes variety. And chocolate cake. Because that should be its own category.
But when Drummond opts to give her kitchen a rest for the night, it's not steak and cake she's likely to order — it's sushi. Yep, that's right. In a 2015 interview with food website Delish.com Drummond sung sushi's praises when asked what's her favorite food to order when dining out: "I love sushi, and I usually order it because it's the farthest thing from what I make at home," she said. "The last thing I'd order is steak; it's one of my favorite dinners, but we cook it all the time."
In that same interview, she proclaimed her now well-known dislike of bananas, saying, "I won't eat anything that involves bananas. They're against my religion, basically. I posted my mom's banana bread recipe [on The Pioneer Woman], just because I knew I was never going to come up with one myself. I think that and Bananas Foster are my only two banana recipes on the site."
Alright, Mrs. Drummond, sushi for an entrée and chocolate cake for dessert. Sold! While we've never met a Drummond recipe we didn't like, we agree it's probably best for the landlocked chef to leave that one to the experts. In the time being, you'll find us poring over all of her tantalizing comfort food recipes as we plan our Memorial Day Weekend menu lineup. A batch each of her red jacket and Russet potato salad recipes isn't overkill, right?