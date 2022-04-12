Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Photo From Visiting Son Bryce at College in Texas
Ree Drummond is one proud mama!
The Pioneer Woman star left her Oklahoma ranch to visit her oldest son at college over the weekend. Bryce, 19, plays football at University of North Texas in Denton.
"I drove to Texas to see Bryce today! Then I drove home," Ree wrote alongside a photo of her and Bryce, wearing his football uniform, on Instagram. "Captivating story, I know. But I sure loved every minute. I love you, Bryce!!"
The television chef donned a University of North Texas baseball cap for the sweet mother-son snap on the field of Apogee Stadium.
Bryce, the third of Ree's four children, graduated from high school a semester early to puruse football at the college level. Ree chronicled moving him into an off-campus apartment and organizing his new kitchen on her blog earlier this year.
WATCH: Mama Ree Drummond Drops Son Bryce Off for His Freshman Year at the University of North Texas
"Basically, I was way more worried about getting Bryce's kitchen organized than I have been about mine these days...but I miss my sweet blond boy and I want his peanut butter to be in just the right spot in the cabinet. It'll help me sleep better at night," she wrote.
They grow up so fast!