Ree Drummond on New Son-in-Law Mauricio: He "Embraces Life, Makes Things Fun, and Cherishes His Beautiful Mom"
The Pioneer Woman wrote the sweetest note on her daughter Alex's husband, Mauricio Scott.
It's been quite the week on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, with Alex Drummond saying "I do" to fiancé Mauricio Scott in a gorgeous ceremony and celebration on the family's property. Already, The Pioneer Woman's website has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the special night, giving fans a glimpse into everything from the food and floral arrangements to the ceremony and the father-daughter dance.
Now, our hearts are melting over a beautiful photo of Mauricio and his mother Martha sharing their first dance, "Through the Years" by Kenny Rogers" ("She's very lyrics oriented, and she was like, 'I just think this one's it,'" Mauricio told ThePioneerWoman.com). But even more than the photo, are the heartfelt words Drummond shared about her new son-in-law. "This is the man my daughter married. Mauricio embraces life, makes things fun, and cherishes his beautiful mom. (Ladd and I approve, in case there was any doubt!)" she wrote. So far, the picture has received 314,495 likes and counting.
Followers chimed in with sweet comments ranging from "What a wonderful life they are going to have! Looks like they had great examples" and "He looks like SO much fun and his mom looks so elegant!" Clearly, the image and Drummond's note struck a chord with many fans of the famous Food Network family.
This isn't the only post where Drummond has gotten emotional about her daughter's nuptials. Perhaps most notably is the photo she shared of herself at Alex and Mauricio's rehearsal dinner, visibly trying to hold back tears.
Admittedly, we're feeling the floodgates open up, and we weren't even on the guest list. Oh what we would have given to be a fly on the wall on the Drummond Ranch this past weekend — or should we say, a horse in the stable.