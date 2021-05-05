Ree Drummond Tries (and Fails) To Hold Back Tears in Emotional Photo From Daughter Alex’s Rehearsal Dinner
“Here you can see me trying to physically press my forming tears back inside my tear ducts.”
The honor of being the first person to make Ree Drummond cry during her daughter Alex's wedding weekend goes to… (drumroll, please!) her brother-in-law Tim.
On Tuesday, still riding high from the weekend's festivities, Ree took to Instagram with an emotional photo of herself and her husband struggling to keep it together during Tim's "moving" rehearsal dinner speech she said he "almost couldn't finish."
"He talked about his and Ladd's mom, Nan, and he told Mauricio (with a cracking voice) to be good to Alex," the mother-of-the-bride wrote alongside the touching candid. "Here you can see me trying to physically press my forming tears back inside my tear ducts and to will my nose to stop stinging. It didn't work."
WATCH: Paige Drummond Posts Photos from Alex's Wedding: "I Love the Sweet Picture of the Gospel Your Marriage Paints"
Despite her initial worries about the potential of high winds threatening the outdoor nuptials at the family's Oklahoma ranch, the glamorous event went off without a hitch.
"It was such a meaningful, memorable night—beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love," Ree said in a blog post recapping the event. "It was even more special than any of us could have hoped for."
Congratulations once again, and keep those photos coming, mama!