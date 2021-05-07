Ree Drummond Shares Health Update on “Mostly Good Patient” Ladd and Wearing a Neck Brace to Alex's Wedding
“Anyone have any bubble wrap I can borrow?”
Ree Drummond has a lot to be thankful for.
On Wednesday, still riding high from daughter Alex's beautiful wedding over the weekend, the Food Network star offered an update on the other big event she's had to navigate: her husband Ladd's life-threatening accident.
In a lengthy blog post, Ree discussed both Ladd's recovery and how he handled having to wear a neck brace to their daughter's wedding.
"The wedding was meaningful and special—even more so because it wasn't lost on any of us how different Alex's wedding day could have looked, given Ladd and Caleb's accident in March," she wrote. "The fact that they were both able not only to be at Alex's wedding, but to also be pretty much healed and able to enjoy themselves, was a total gift! I made it a point throughout the weekend to stop, even if just for a few seconds, and give thanks. I'm not letting this blessing pass me by, man!"
Ladd, who runs the family's Oklahoma cattle ranch, broke his neck in two places in an accident with his nephew Caleb. While one of the fractures was repaired surgically, the second fracture has to heal over time. As a result, the stubborn cowboy has had to wear a neck brace 24/7 since returning home from the hospital, because, as his neurosurgeon explained, the consequences of not wearing it "could be pretty serious."
Ree shared that Ladd saw his doctor the Thursday before the wedding for a CT scan and a checkup. While he was hoping for a clean bill of health, his doctor said that his neck was only "halfway healed." Ladd could, however, take off the brace for the brief moments at the wedding that mattered, but only if he put it right back on afterwards.
So, the "ever dutiful (sort of) patient" wore the brace for the rehearsal and the rehearsal dinner, but when it came to seeing Alex in her dress for the first time, walking her down the aisle, and taking wedding photos, Ree said that Ladd took the brace off.
"He wanted to make sure he had a few photos in each of the important moments that didn't include the brace, and while I considered arguing with him, I realized it was his call," she wrote. "Spouses gotta pick their battles!"
WATCH: Ree Drummond Tries (and Fails) To Hold Back Tears in Emotional Photo From Daughter Alex's Wedding
Then, "like clockwork" he was back working cattle on Monday morning.
"Anyone have any bubble wrap I can borrow?" Ree quipped.
We're glad to hear you're on the mend Ladd, but please, be careful!