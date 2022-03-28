Ree Drummond Provides Update on Husband Ladd One Year After Life-Threatening Accident
It's been a year since Ree Drummond's husband Ladd was injured in a scary accident on the family's Oklahoma cattle ranch. Today, the television chef provided a highly requested update on her longtime love's recovery.
"Well, here we are one year later, and Ladd is doing great. Thinking back to that bad day in March of 2021, this is pretty remarkable. He's lifting weights. He's riding his horse. He's feeding cattle and doing all the work on the ranch he always did," Ree wrote in a blogpost. "Sure, his neck is still a little stiff and probably always will be. He can no longer whip his head around when I call "Oh, Honey????? Can you do me a favor????" from the other room. (And this is probably okay with him, haha)"
"So, all in all, I'm giving thanks today Ladd is pretty much back to normal… just in time for spring burning to start, by the way." she added.
WATCH: Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband Ladd and Nephew Caleb Following Terrifying Truck Crash
Pioneer Woman fans will recall that Ladd broke his neck in two places after a head-on car crash with his nephew Caleb as the two were racing to battle a fire that had broken out near the property in March 2021. While one of the fractures was repaired surgically, the second fracture had to heal over time, which put him in a neck brace for a few months, including to daughter Alex's wedding in May.
"The surgeon had told us that the fracture in his neck came dangerously close to damaging his spinal cord, and the fact that he was lucky to be able to get up and walk around after surgery was not lost on Ladd," Ree wrote.
We're glad to hear you're feeling better Ladd, but please be careful out there!