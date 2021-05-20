Ree Drummond Once Was Mistaken for Trisha Yearwood at Her Daughter's Volleyball Tournament
"Say hi to Garth!" one confused man bid adieu to Drummond.
You love Ree Drummond. You love Trisha Yearwood. Yet, you'd never confuse the two. Yes, they both are Food Network stars, and they both have strong ties to Oklahoma — Drummond's husband, Ladd, runs the family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, while Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks, was born and raised in Oklahoma.
But mistaking the two women? That's not so easy to do. Well, that wasn't the case for one unfortunate fella who managed to think that Drummond was Yearwood, as The Pioneer Woman recapped in her recently released memoir, Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere.
As Cheat Sheet reported, Drummond told a rather humorous anecdote in her book about going to a volleyball competition in Dallas with her daughter, Paige, while she was in junior high school. While there, one of the dads approached Drummond and asked for a photo with him and his daughters alongside the famous TV show lead and author. The father called her "amazing" and "talented," and Drummond soon realized the man had her confused for a country music singer when he shared his wife's love for country music. As they parted, the man said "say hi to Garth!" giving it away that he thought her identity was that of Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood.
Given that the two women look completely different, along with Drummond's red locks and Yearwood's blonde hair, we certainly wonder how this man confused the two. Always polite, Drummond avoided the dad for the rest of the tournament in case he figured out his mistake and was embarrassed. We can't help but hope that Drummond's memoir made it into his hands long after the incident, and he had a good laugh over it all.