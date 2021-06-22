Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Share a Love of Oklahoma State University Football
All four of their parents attended Oklahoma State University even though both Ree and Ladd matriculated elsewhere.
When it comes to celebrity couples, Ree and Ladd Drummond are definitely among our favorites. The married couple first met at an Oklahoma dive bar, and it was love at first sight for the duo. They wed in 1996, and went on to have four children, as well as become foster parents to a son named Jamar. From the glimpses we get of the couple on Drummond's Food Network show The Pioneer Woman and her social media accounts, it's clear that Ladd and her have a beautiful relationship.
One of the secrets to their marital bliss may very well be a beloved Southern pastime: football, as we originally learned in an article from The Cheat Sheet. As Drummond wrote in a 2017 Instagram post of the couple at Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University for a football game, the sport "is hard on the ol' emotions sometimes. But it's good for the ol' marriage!" referencing their mutual love for OSU's Cowboys.
Of course, as she notes, all bets are off if Ladd and Ree's alma maters are facing each other, University of Southern California for Ree, and Arizona State University for Ladd. As she also reveals in the caption, they both are big OSU sports fans because all four of their parents attended the university.
As The Cheat Sheet points out, an Instagram post from Ree in 2019, sheds further light on the couple's love for football, revealing that they don't exactly approach the activity from the same perspective. For Ree, sports all about the fun, while Ladd is all about evaluating each and every move on the field. As Ree puts it in the post, if she could sum up their relationship to sports in a poem, it would go something like "he analyzes every play. I cheer and clap and holler 'yay!'"
We can't imagine Ree and Ladd are alone in football strengthening a relationship for romantic partners, family members, and friends, yet individual parties appreciating the sport in different ways. Ree will bring the appetizers and Ladd will provide the play-by-play and all will be well.