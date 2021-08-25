Ree Drummond Stars in Food Network's First-Ever Holiday Movie

After years in the kitchen, Ree Drummond is trying her hand at acting!

That's right y'all. According to Variety, Food Network has completed production on its first-ever scripted movie, Candy Coated Christmas, a feel-good holiday movie featuring the celebrity chef. The forthcoming film, which marks the Pioneer Woman's first attempt at acting, is set to stream on Discovery+.

Candy Coated Christmas reportedly revolves around a young woman Molly Gallant (played by Molly McCook of Last Man Standing fame) who returns to her mother's hometown of Peppermint Hollow after her plans to launch a business fall through. In a role penned just for her, Drummond plays the owner of a bakery who befriends the woman and introduces her around town.

"Candy Coated Christmas was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special," Drummond in a statement. "Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow."

The movie also stars John McCook, Aaron O'Connell, Lee Garlington, and Landry Townsend.