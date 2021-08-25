Ree Drummond Stars in Food Network's First-Ever Holiday Movie
From Pawhuska to Hollywood.
After years in the kitchen, Ree Drummond is trying her hand at acting!
That's right y'all. According to Variety, Food Network has completed production on its first-ever scripted movie, Candy Coated Christmas, a feel-good holiday movie featuring the celebrity chef. The forthcoming film, which marks the Pioneer Woman's first attempt at acting, is set to stream on Discovery+.
Candy Coated Christmas reportedly revolves around a young woman Molly Gallant (played by Molly McCook of Last Man Standing fame) who returns to her mother's hometown of Peppermint Hollow after her plans to launch a business fall through. In a role penned just for her, Drummond plays the owner of a bakery who befriends the woman and introduces her around town.
"Candy Coated Christmas was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special," Drummond in a statement. "Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow."
The movie also stars John McCook, Aaron O'Connell, Lee Garlington, and Landry Townsend.
Candy Coated Christmas will be available to Discovery+ subscribers when it debuts in November.