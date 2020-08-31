Ree Drummond Reveals Her Absolute Favorite Cookbooks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Raise your hand if you've cooked your way through all of The Pioneer Woman's cookbooks amid coronavirus quarantine. *Can you see both of our hands up in the air?*

During this strange, socially distanced summer, we've also cooked our way through plenty of Julia Child and baking tomes, to boot. Now what? Well, how about some of Ree Drummond's go-to cookbooks to make some culinary delights to impress your quarantine pod? Recently, we were so excited to see that the newly revamped ThePioneerWoman.com website has shared Drummond's All-Time Favorite Cookbooks. You'll have to hop over to their site to see the full list, but trust us when we say you can expect some mightily impressive culinary bibles. Here are our three must-haves from Drummond's list:

1. How to Cook Without a Book by Pam Anderson

The title alone definitely has us intrigued, as does Drummond's glowing review: “One of my very favorite cookbooks ever, and I had it well before I met Pam and we became good friends," Drummond said. "I never knew baked beans could be this good," she also commented. On that note, we're officially sold.

Buy it on Amazon here for $21.49.

2. The New Basics Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins

Drummond notes that her mom loved this cookbook, and considering that The Pioneer Woman's mom was one of her cooking inspirations (along with her mother-in-law), we're definitely picking this one up, too. The book comes from the authors behind The Silver Palate Cookbook, a classic, much-loved cookbook originally released in 1982.

Buy it on Amazon here for $20.69.

WATCH: Alex Drummond Shares That She's Working Full-Time for Her Mama Ree Drummond

3. Barefoot Contessa Family Style by Ina Garten

We're so glad to see Drummond is as big of a fan of the Barefoot Contessa as we are. "This was my first Barefoot Contessa cookbook. And it’ll always be my favorite because it’s the kind of food I love to cook," Drummond offered. Inside, expect to be wowed by recipes for deep-dish apple pie, lobster cobb salad, saffron risotto with butternut squash, and so much more.

Buy it on Amazon here for $17.89.

Do you and Mrs. Drummond share a soft spot for any of the same cookbooks? Read her full list of favorite cookbooks here.